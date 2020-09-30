Falcons kicking the tires on kickers

Among their other problems, the Falcons are going to need another kicker this week.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Falcons are bringing in Elliott Fry and Kai Forbath for workouts.

Fry lost out during the competition in Buccaneers camp, and Forbath was most recently on the Panthers practice squad.

They likely need someone this week, as Younghoe Koo is expected to miss some time with a groin strain that kept him from kicking off last week.

