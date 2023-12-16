Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo questionable for Panthers game

The Atlanta Falcons announced a handful of moves on Saturday afternoon, the most notable of which was Younghoe Koo being listed as questionable for Week 15 due to an illness.

While Koo still has a chance to play, defensive lineman David Onyemata has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. The team also activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured reserve list and placed Kentavius Street on IR.

Falcons have activated DT LaCale London off IR and placed DT Kentavius Street on IR. K Younghoe Koo (illness) is questionable. DL David Onyemata is OUT for Sunday. TE Tucker Fisk & OT Tyler Vrabel are practice squad elevations. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 16, 2023

Atlanta announced its Week 15 practice squad elevations as well on Saturday. Tight end Tucker Fisk and offensive tackle Tyler Vrable will join the team’s 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons fans react to ESPN report

Falcons new 7-round mock draft

Falcons Week 15 depth chart

Updated NFL draft order

4 questions the Falcons must answer

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire