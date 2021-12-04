Falcons keys to victory: Yards hurt, points kill

The Atlanta Falcons may have ended their two-game losing streak with a 21-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, but another win against subpar competition isn’t enough for fans to buy in just yet. In the team’s defense, Sunday’s game was about as physical as the Falcons have played in a few years.

The offensive line put on a clinic following some rough outings against the Cowboys and Patriots. This group will be tested against a dominant Buccaneers front seven on Sunday. Back when these teams first met in Week 2, Atlanta played tough for three quarters before collapsing in the fourth and losing to Tampa Bay by 23 points.

Here are five keys for the Falcons to pull off an upset over the Buccaneers in Week 13.

Interior pass protection

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons couldn’t prevent interior pressure when they faced the Bucs in Week 2. Ryan was sacked just once, but he was hurried practically every time he dropped back. This led to three interceptions, two of which were the result of pressure up the middle causing Ryan to force the ball. We all know Ryan isn’t Michael Vick in terms of mobility, and with his receivers unable to get separation this season, the offensive line needs to give him a little time.

Fortunately, this group played its best game of the year in Week 12, so there’s at least some momentum going in Atlanta’s favor.

Go uptempo and get ball to Patterson in space

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Falcons aren’t going to win a grind-it-out slugfest against the Buccaneers, but they have a unique weapon in Cordarrelle Patterson that can hurt defenses in a multitude of ways. Tampa Bay’s defense is not going to let Atlanta run the ball. In Week 2, the Falcons averaged 2.8 yards per rush. Forcing it up the middle with Mike Davis when the defense is expecting it is essentially just wasting a down where you could have gotten 2-4 yards on a short pass.

If the Falcons can get into more of an uptempo offense, it will help open up the run game and provide play-action opportunities.

Story continues

Don't force the ball to Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been put in an extremely tough situation this season, even for a 14-year veteran and former NFL MVP. His top wideout, Julio Jones, was traded over the offseason. Calvin Ridley is on the non-football injury list, and Pro Bowl center Alex Mack signed in San Francisco over the offseason. Rookie Kyle Pitts has been everything he was hyped up to be thus far, but one player isn’t enough to overcome the offense’s other issues.

As defenses look to take Pitts away, Ryan must avoid forcing the ball to him in coverage. I’m not blaming Ryan, Pitts is the biggest, fastest, most talented option he has and it’s not even close. If defenses are going to pay extra attention to the rookie WR/TE hybrid, though, Ryan has to go somewhere else with the ball or throw it away.

Yards hurt, points kill

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Falcons have given up a ton of yards and have allowed an NFC South-worst 302 points to opposing teams this season. But as defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes to stress, yards don’t count on the scoreboard. Matt Ryan threw for more yards than Tom Brady in Week 2, but Brady threw for five touchdown passes and his team won by 23 points.

Atlanta’s defense has shown some bend-but-don’t-break ability this season and it’s critical that they hold the Bucs to field goals instead of touchdowns to keep the game within reach.

Arthur Smith must stay aggressive

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Arthur Smith has done a good job this season to get five wins out of a team that is low on talent and depth at more than a few positions. However, one area where fans have gotten frustrated with the first-year head coach is Smith’s lack of aggression on offense during key moments late in games.

Even in wins, it seems like the games are unnecessarily close due to the Falcons’ inability to put their foot on their opponent’s throat. Against Tom Brady, you can’t play not to lose. Instead of running the ball up the gut on 3rd and 1 against a stacked box, give the team a chance and try something else.

1

1