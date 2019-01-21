Falcons will keep selling cheap beer and hot dogs at Super Bowl

It’s going to cost you a pile to get to Atlanta, and to stay there, and to find a ticket.

But if you’re going to the Super Bowl LIII, you can at least still find a cheap beer and a hot dog.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said that the team’s “Fan First Menu Pricing” would continue for the Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That includes $2 hot dogs and some $5 beers, along with $5 cheeseburgers, $3 nachos with cheese, and $2 refillable soft drinks.

Concessions prices at Super Bowls are routinely outrageous, and it’s still the NFL so they’re going to continue to effectively separate fans from their money. But McKay said it was important to continue the policy that has proven popular for Falcons games. Also, he found that fans spent 16 percent more on concessions, despite the 55 percent drop in prices.

“We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four, . . . what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer,” McKay said. “So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage.

“What was interesting with the SEC negotiations, [late] commissioner Michael Slive kept telling me, ‘Hey, I want a provision in this contract that talks about the pricing and prohibits you from being able to raise the prices for our game.’ And I said, ‘Commissioner, we want the same provision.’ It was interesting that we had a common goal yet two different mindsets. So we put that in the bids for all the major events, including the World Cup.’ ”

The Falcons first cut the prices of certain items in 2017, to great acclaim. Because honestly, who doesn’t enjoy a good, cheap tube steak? Given what fans will be laying out for tickets to the game, flights and hotels, that will be the least of their indigestion.