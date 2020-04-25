Falcons keep focus on defense, pick Auburn's Marlon Davidson

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons maintained their focus on defense by taking defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from Auburn in the second round on Friday night.

Davidson (6-3, 303) will join free-agent addition Dante Fowler as additions to Atlanta's pass rush. The Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league with only 28 sacks in 2019.

Davidson had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for Auburn in 2019. The four-year starter at Auburn has the potential to contribute as an edge rusher or play inside on Atlanta's defensive front.

''Wherever they put me I'm going to play it, because I'm just that versatile with my talents,'' Davidson said. ''I can do it all. Coming off the edge. I can do whatever move you want me to.''

The Falcons addressed what general manager Thomas Dimitroff said was the team's biggest need by taking Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in Thursday night's first round. Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, Atlanta's first-round pick in 2013, was released in a cost-cutting move on March 16.

Davidson said he was impressed by the Falcons' early draft moves.

''They're getting some great guys,'' Davidson said. ''... The defense is going to be good next year, I promise you that.''

Terrell, an Atlanta native, joins Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver, selected in the last two drafts, as the leaders of a young cast of cornerbacks. The youth will be tested in the NFC South against two of the NFL's most accomplished passers - Drew Brees in New Orleans and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady.

Adding Terrell addressed only one item on Dimitroff's defense-heavy priority list for the draft. Other needs include defensive tackle, another edge rusher and a linebacker.

Dimitroff filled the team's most glaring holes on offense earlier in the offseason by trading with Baltimore for tight end Hayden Hurst and signing running back Todd Gurley to a $6 million, one-year deal. Gurley, who played five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, replaces Devonta Freeman, who was released.

The Falcons' most expensive addition was Fowler, the outside linebacker who was signed to a $48 million, three-year contract.

Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn are looking for players to make an immediate impact after the Falcons' second consecutive 7-9 finish. Quinn saved his job with four straight wins to finish 2019. The pressure is on the coach and GM to make the playoffs this season.

