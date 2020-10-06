Falcons’ Kazee done for the year with Achilles injury

Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn said safety Damontae Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Kazee was hurt in the second quarter of Atlanta's 30-16 loss Monday night at Green Bay. It was a noncontact injury as Kazee crumpled to the field while in coverage.

Kazee is the fifth starter ailing in the injury-depleted secondary for the Falcons (0-4), but he's the first to go on season-ending injured reserve.

Safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) missed the game. Cornerback A.J. Terrell is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) will miss at least the next two games.

---

