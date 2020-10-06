Falcons’ Kazee done for the year with Achilles injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Falcons coach Dan Quinn said safety Damontae Kazee will be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Kazee was hurt in the second quarter of Atlanta's 30-16 loss Monday night at Green Bay. It was a noncontact injury as Kazee crumpled to the field while in coverage.
Kazee is the fifth starter ailing in the injury-depleted secondary for the Falcons (0-4), but he's the first to go on season-ending injured reserve.
Safeties Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Keanu Neal (hamstring) missed the game. Cornerback A.J. Terrell is on the COVID-19 reserve list, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) will miss at least the next two games.
