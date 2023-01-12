Falcons K Younghoe Koo wins Special Teams Player of the Month

The Atlanta Falcons finished under .500 for the fifth straight season, but it wasn’t due to kicker Younghoe Koo‘s production. The 28-year-old had another strong campaign in 2022, making 32 field goals and 33 extra points.

Koo wasn’t voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl, but he won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award on Thursday.

One of the best in the game @YounghoeKoo — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2023

Atlanta gave Koo a five-year extension in 2022, and the former Georgia Southern product has developed into one of the NFL’s elite kickers.

He made seven of 11 attempts from 50 yards or more, and was perfect over the final five games of the season. As the Falcons attempt to figure out their quarterback situation, it helps to have a player like Koo in place to give you three points when the offense stalls out.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire