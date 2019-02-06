Falcons K Matt Bryant says he'll be released after missing only one FG last season

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant said he was told he’ll be cut after 10 years with the team. (AP)

A good kicker is hard to find, but the Atlanta Falcons are ready to risk it.

Matt Bryant, who will be 44 next season, said the Falcons told him they plan to release him.

While kickers come and go, especially in their mid-40s, if the Falcons follow through and do cut Bryant — who was their kicker for 10 seasons — it will be after a very good season in 2018.

Bryant kicked well in 2018

Even though Bryant was 43 last season, he was among the most reliable kickers in the NFL.

Bryant hit 95.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, which was a career-best for a full season. He went 20-of-21. He made 4-of-5 from 50 yards or longer. He also hit 33-of-35 extra-point attempts, which is fine.

There were no obvious signs that Bryant wasn’t as good as ever, though perhaps the Falcons saw some hidden signs of slippage.

Bryant had a $4.17 million cap hit in 2019, which was a little steep and fourth among kickers according to Spotrac, but still fairly reasonable for a good kicker. Bryant did miss three games last season with a hamstring injury, and injuries are always a concern with older players at any position.

What’s next for Bryant and Falcons?

The Falcons will presumably move forward with Giorgio Tavecchio and his $645,000 cap hit. Tavecchio was added when Bryant was injured and hit all five field goals and all eight extra points with the team. In 2017, he was 16-of-21 on field goals for the Raiders. It’s a cost-effective move, but the Falcons will hear about it if Tavecchio misses some crucial kicks. The Chicago Bears are still hearing about it for letting Robbie Gould go three years ago.

Speaking of the Bears, they seem to be in the market for a kicker after Cody Parkey’s miss in the playoffs, though Parkey remains on the roster and has a large guaranteed salary for 2019. Other teams could be looking for a reliable veteran kicker coming off a fantastic season. Bryant shouldn’t be out of work very long.

The move to dump Bryant makes sense for the Falcons, since they have a younger and cheaper alternate already on the roster. It just won’t seem like the right move if they drop some games due to their new kicker next season.

