Falcons and/or Julio Jones apparently unwilling to facilitate a Ravens trade, for now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The headline from Jay Glazer is simple. The import is a bit more nuanced.

The Ravens, as Glazer said, contacted the Falcons about a trade for receiver Julio Jones. But, alas for all involved, the Julio contract makes a trade unlikely.

But the Ravens knew about the contract when they called the Falcons. Thus, the issue isn’t the contract itself; it’s what the Falcons and/or the Jones are willing or unwilling to do with the contract in order to facilitate a trade.

Jones has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $15.3 million in 2021. The Ravens may want the Falcons to pay some of that money. The Panthers, for example, agreed on Wednesday to pay $7 million of the $10 million guarantee owed to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to facilitate a trade for a measly sixth-round pick to the Broncos. The Dolphins a day earlier agreed to pay $6 million of the $9 million owed to offensive lineman Ereck Flowers to grease the skids for a trade to Washington. If the Falcons are motivated to move Jones, they possibly also need to be motivated to pay part of his salary in 2021.

In turn, Jones possibly needs to be willing to adjust his contract. While taking less than $15.3 million for 2021 should be a non-starter since it’s all guaranteed, he could restructure the deal to shrink the cap number this year.

If, of course, he doesn’t want to play for the Ravens or any other team, Jones simply has to say, “No thanks” in response to any request to shrink his cap charge for 2021 — if that’s part of what a new team wants.

Again, the Ravens knew about the Jones contract. The question is whether the Falcons and/or Jones will do whatever the Ravens want or need in order to get it done, with the trade compensation for Jones surely influenced by how much the Falcons will or won’t pay of the $15.3 million. Whether that changes depends on whether another team is willing to accept the terms proposed by the Falcons and/or Jones, and if not whether the Falcons and/or Jones would become more willing to move toward Baltimore’s position.

With the Falcons unable to trade Jones until June 2, there’s time to work it out. The biggest potential impediment is whether an interested suitor addresses its needs at the receiver position tonight, tomorrow, or the next day.

Falcons and/or Julio Jones apparently unwilling to facilitate a Ravens trade, for now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • After man recognizes but is unable to name Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB pays him $100 anyway

    Lamar Jackson, the player whose identity was in question, handed over a crisp $100 bill even though the man couldn't name the Baltimore Ravens QB.

  • Falcons draft picks 2021: Full list of Atlanta’s NFL draft picks, order for every round

    The Falcons’ first-year general manager Terry Fontenot holds the No. 4 overall pick and could use it to find a quarterback to replace Matt Ryan upon the All-Pro signal caller’s eventual retirement. Assuming Trevor Lawrence goes first overall and Zach Wilson second, the 49ers will take Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance third. That [more]

  • Browns owners finally in good spot after years of misery

    When fans tune in to watch this week's NFL draft, they'll see picturesque shots of Lake Erie, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a city climbing back after a rugged year. The Browns are already standing. Last season's playoff appearance — the first since the 2002 season — has ratcheted up expectations for the Browns, who over the past two decades have been recurring losers and therefore one of the first teams on the clock in almost every draft.

  • Report: Falcons prefer to build around Ryan, expected to draft Pitts

    Over the last few months, we've heard a handful of names mentioned as possible Falcons draft targets.

  • Report: Teddy Bridgewater’s contract restructured to facilitate trade

    The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater but not before altering his contract. The restructure of Bridgewater’s deal eliminates the final year and $21 million of his contract in 2022, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The Panthers and Broncos also will split in some way the $10 million base guarantee for this season. Bridgewater had $10 [more]

  • NFL draft betting: Betting market shifts for Trey Lance, Justin Fields after Teddy Bridgewater trade

    Could the Denver Broncos still draft a quarterback in the top half of the first round? Will the Carolina Panthers pick Trey Lance?

  • 2021 NFL draft: When, where and how to watch or stream all 7 rounds

    The 2021 NFL draft begins tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Did the Lions try to trade up to No. 4 for Ja’Marr Chase?

    A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests the Detroit Lions made an attempt to trade up or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

  • If you're a Mets fan booing Francisco Lindor, you're doing it wrong

    On Tuesday night at Citi FIeld, 18 games into Francisco Lindor's 11-year tenure with the Mets, the patience of a swath of fans ran out. And the boo's rained down.

  • U.S. to send more than $100 million in COVID supplies to India

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. The United States also has redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," the White House said in a fact sheet outlining the aid.

  • Breanna Stewart had the best April of any basketball player — even Stephen Curry

    Rings on rings for a 26-year-old superstar who has already run out of room to wear them all at once.

  • Falcons know who they want at No. 4, but trade remains possible

    Quarterbacks are expected to go with the first three picks on Thursday night, which makes the Falcons’ direction with the fourth pick an intriguing one for the rest of the first round. In a Wednesday press conference, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot said that the team knows what player they would take with the fourth [more]

  • Suspect arrested in attack on Asian man in New York City

    Jarrod Powell, 49, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of felony assault.

  • Terry Fontenot: We understand we have to add quarterbacks

    When the Falcons restructured Matt Ryan‘s contract earlier this offseason, they increased the cap charges and dead money over the final two years of his deal. Those increases make it less likely that Ryan is going to be anywhere but Atlanta next season, which, in turn, may also make it less likely that the team [more]

  • LA Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Replicates Babe Ruth Feat From 100 Years Ago

    Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani put up quite a show on Monday night as he became the first player since Babe Ruth to be the starting pitcher for a game while also leading the Majors in home runs. It's been almost 100 years since a player made a pitching start while also leading the Majors in home runs (Babe Ruth; June 13, 1921). Shohei Ohtani is T1 with 7 HR.

  • Buccaneers manage to keep the band together

    Winning the Super Bowl is hard. Keeping a Super Bowl winning team together is harder. But the Buccaneers have done it. They’ve re-signed not some or most of their key free agents but, with receiver Antonio Brown agreeing to terms, all of them. From receiver Chris Godwin (franchise tag) to linebacker Shaquil Barrett to defensive [more]

  • Report: Lions tried to trade for No. 4 pick, Falcons’ price too high

    Will Atlanta draft a new signal-caller to eventually replace Matt Ryan, or will it add a new offensive toy for Ryan to play with?

  • Ravens asked Falcons about Julio Jones, but contract makes trade unlikely

    The Falcons are making Julio Jones available in a trade, and the Ravens are interested enough to ask what it would take to get a deal done. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported in an Instagram live session that the Ravens asked about Jones. However, because of Jones’ contract, a trade appears unlikely. Falcons General [more]

  • Lou Williams with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Lou Williams (Atlanta Hawks) with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/28/2021

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.