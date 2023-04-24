Falcons S Jessie Bates to wear the No. 30 this season

The Atlanta Falcons went into free agency with over $60 million and they weren’t afraid to use it. The team went on a spending frenzy, landing one of the biggest names on the market in safety Jessie Bates III.

On Monday, Atlanta announced that Bates will be wearing the No. 30 this season — the same number he wore during his five years in Cincinnati.

Bates has been a difference maker in the secondary since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 draft. The 26-year-old has appeared in 79 career games, recording 479 combined tackles, 43 passes defended and 14 interceptions.

The Falcons also signed cornerback Mike Hughes and traded for former No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah. These three additions will join star cornerback A.J. Terrell and third-year safety Richie Grant in the secondary this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire