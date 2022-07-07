Falcons’ A.J. Terrell cracks top 5 in TD Wire’s CB rankings

After an outstanding 2021 campaign, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has gone from one of the NFL’s most underrated players to being recognized as one of the very best at his position.

Terrell allowed just 29 catches on 66 targets (43.9 percent completion rate when targeted), while adding 51 solo tackles, 13 passes defended, three interceptions and a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 85.6 last season. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has been ranking the top 12 players at each position group entering the 2022 season.

In Farrar’s latest feature, he ranks the NFL’s best outside cornerbacks and Terrell lands at No. 4 on his list.

Farrar on Terrell proving his doubters wrong:

Farrar breaks down Terrell's catch point on film:

“His ability at the catch point shined last season, and were evident on plays like this one against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Playing in off-man coverage against this stop route, Terrell breaks downhill and manages to get a hand on the football while avoiding contact with the receiver. This is near-textbook technique from the cornerback.”

Notable players Terrell is ranked ahead of on TD WIre's list

WATCH: A.J. Terrell highlight compilation

Is @ajterrell_8 the most underrated CB in the league? pic.twitter.com/LbrZrzLWlS — NFL (@NFL) June 12, 2022

Falcons sign DT Eddie Goldman

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons signed veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman on Wednesday, and the 28-year-old should battle Steven Rush to be the team’s starting nose tackle. Atlanta released undrafted free agent Brad Hawkins, a safety out of Michigan, to make room for Goldman. Stay up to date with every Falcons transaction with our 90-man roster tracker.

Falcons News Roundup

