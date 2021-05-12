Falcons invite former OSU receiver C.J. Saunders to rookie minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons’ appear to be sticking with highly-paid veterans Matt Ryan and Julio Jones for another season, but without the salary cap room to make any major moves, the team will be forced to count on several rookies to play meaningful snaps.

One name to watch out for when rookie minicamp starts this Friday is former Ohio State wide receiver C.J. Saunders. As first reported by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Saunders has been invited to Falcons rookie minicamp.

Once voted a team captain at Ohio State, Saunders missed the 2019 season with a knee injury and wasn’t granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA. Instead, the Buckeyes wideout was forced to take a role as a graduate assistant in 2020.

Saunders played 16 games at OSU, recording 27 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown. He also adds some special-teams ability, returning eight punts for 50 total yards and two punts for 25 yards.

