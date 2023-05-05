Falcons invite 2 more XFL players to rookie minicamp
Earlier this week, the Falcons invited two members of the XFL to attend their rookie minicamp. On Thursday, two more XFL players received invites from Atlanta.
Vegas Vipers tight end Cam Sutton and Seattle Sea Dragons offensive lineman Barry Wesley will be looking to make an impression on the Falcons coaching staff when camp kicks off next week.
Sutton went to college at Fresno State before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After his short stint in Seattle, Sutton wound up playing for the Vipers in 2023, recording 12 receptions for 140 receiving yards.
Wesley is a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman who started five games for the XFL’s Sea Dragons in 2023. The former Colorado standout prides himself on his versatility and toughness.
