Falcons invite 2 more XFL players to rookie minicamp

Earlier this week, the Falcons invited two members of the XFL to attend their rookie minicamp. On Thursday, two more XFL players received invites from Atlanta.

Vegas Vipers tight end Cam Sutton and Seattle Sea Dragons offensive lineman Barry Wesley will be looking to make an impression on the Falcons coaching staff when camp kicks off next week.

Sutton went to college at Fresno State before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After his short stint in Seattle, Sutton wound up playing for the Vipers in 2023, recording 12 receptions for 140 receiving yards.

Wesley is a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman who started five games for the XFL’s Sea Dragons in 2023. The former Colorado standout prides himself on his versatility and toughness.

Related

Every running back drafted in the 1st round since 2000 Falcons' Bijan Robinson invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere event Falcons invite two XFL players to minicamp Falcons sign WR Penny Hart to one-year deal Ex-Falcons OL Colby Gossett signs with Browns

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire