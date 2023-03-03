Falcons interviewed top QB prospects at the scouting combine

Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons believe in Desmond Ridder as their quarterback of the future, they’re still going to do their due diligence when it comes to evaluating the position this offseason.

The Falcons have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and since multiple quarterbacks are projected to go in the first round, it should come as no surprise that the team is meeting with the top prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

On Friday, Atlanta met with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who said the interview went well and that he wears the No. 7 because of former Falcons QB Michael Vick.

Next QB up is C.J. Stroud He says he’s had a formal interview with the #Falcons. “That interview went really well.” pic.twitter.com/JV14Ibp84c — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 3, 2023

The Falcons also had a formal meeting with Florida’s Anthony Richardson. The Gators QB knows Kyle Pitts from their time in school together, but the two never shared the field. Richardson said he told Atlanta that he’s faster than Pitts, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Anthony Richardson had a formal meeting with the Falcons here. They asked him how fast he thinks he’ll run Saturday. “I told them I’m faster than Kyle (Pitts). Sorry Kyle.” pic.twitter.com/LMNWideKcC — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 3, 2023

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, another first-round projection, said the Falcons were the first team he interviewed with, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kentucky QB Will Levis told me he interviewed with the #Atlanta #Falcons. “Yes,” he said. “That was my first interview.” pic.twitter.com/S30dGPLOhK — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 3, 2023

There has been no word whether or not the team spoke with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, however, it would be surprising if the team doesn’t meet with the projected No. 1 overall pick.

