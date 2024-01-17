Falcons interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coach vacancy, the team announced late on Tuesday night.

Harbaugh has just won the National Championship in his ninth season since taking over as head coach of the Wolverines. Prior to that, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, helping the team reach the Super Bowl in 2012.

Second interview with an NFL team for Jim Harbaugh following his meeting with the #Chargers. https://t.co/hf1vUtDLdV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2024

The Falcons had not previously been linked to Harbaugh but it’s easy to see why they would interview him. Harbaugh is the seventh candidate the team has spoken with so far.

Others include former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire