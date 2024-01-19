Falcons to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

The Atlanta Falcons are set to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coach vacancy, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday morning.

Glenn, a former NFL defensive back, was hired as Detroit’s defensive coordinator in 2021 after spending five years in New Orleans as the defensive backs coach for the Saints.

#Lions DC Aaron Glenn, a top head coach candidate for his prowess as coordinator and for his leadership, will interview with the #Titans and #Falcons for their vacant HC job, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2024

The 51-year-old was recently selected as the league’s best coordinator in an NFLPA poll. Glenn would be the ninth person to interview for the Falcons’ coaching vacancy. The team also interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson on Thursday.

Atlanta is expected to host former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for a second interview this weekend. While it was initially reported that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was requested for an interview, there doesn’t appear to be one scheduled as of yet.

Stay up to date with every Falcons interview and interview request using our head coach tracker!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire