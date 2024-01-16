Falcons interview Bill Belichick

It would be fitting if it lasted 28 minutes and three seconds. Either way, Bill Belichick has interviewed with the Falcons for the team's head-coaching vacancy.

The Falcons announced on Monday night that the interview has been completed.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways four days ago. Belichick had one year left on his contract, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft opted not to attempt to receive compensation from a new team.

The move confirms what was already believed — Belichick intends to keep coaching. As to the Falcons, it's unknown whether Belichick would be able to coexist with CEO Rich McKay.

It's also unknown whether other teams will pursue Belichick, like the Cowboys.

Belichick and the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, erasing a 28-3 second-half deficit to win the game in overtime.