Falcons set to interview 2 head coach candidates on Saturday

Matt Urben
·3 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have held one interview for their head coach vacancy thus far, but several more are expected to follow over the next week.

After speaking with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Thursday, the Falcons are set to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team has been linked to nine different coaches, requesting interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, among others.

Track each Atlanta Falcons interview request HERE.

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick: (+300)

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Johnson: (+400)

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Bieniemy: (+500)

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh: (+800)

© Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Kellen Moore: (+800)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Slowik: (+900)

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mike MacDonald: (+900)

© Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Raheem Morris: (+1000)

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Quinn: (+1000)

© (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Brian Callahan: (+1000)

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Flores (+1000)

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Vrabel (+1000)

© Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Elijo Evero (+1100)

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Canales (+1200)

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera (+1400)

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Deion Sanders (+2500)

© Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire