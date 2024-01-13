Falcons set to interview 2 head coach candidates on Saturday

The Atlanta Falcons have held one interview for their head coach vacancy thus far, but several more are expected to follow over the next week.

After speaking with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Thursday, the Falcons are set to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Falcons are interviewing #Bengals OC Brian Callahan today and then #49ers DC Steve Wilks tonight as their search kicks into gear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2024

The team has been linked to nine different coaches, requesting interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, among others.

Track each Atlanta Falcons interview request HERE.

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick: (+300)

Ben Johnson: (+400)

Eric Bieniemy: (+500)

Jim Harbaugh: (+800)

Kellen Moore: (+800)

Bobby Slowik: (+900)

Mike MacDonald: (+900)

Raheem Morris: (+1000)

Dan Quinn: (+1000)

Brian Callahan: (+1000)

Brian Flores (+1000)

Mike Vrabel (+1000)

Elijo Evero (+1100)

Dave Canales (+1200)

Ron Rivera (+1400)

Deion Sanders (+2500)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire