Falcons injury report: Two players limited on Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their second practice of the week on Thursday as the team continues preparation for Sunday’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) and tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) were both listed as limited for the second day in a row. If Wilkinson can’t get back to full strength by this weekend, look for Matt Hennessy to start at left guard in Week 18.
Franks hasn’t been much of a factor this season, but his versatility has helped the team get by in wake of Kyle Pitts’ injury. Lastly, running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to the field on Thursday following a rest day.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
–
Elijah Wilkinson
Calf
LP
LP
Feleipe Franks
Concussion
LP
LP
Avery Williams
Foot
FP
FP
