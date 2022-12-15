Falcons injury report: RB Cordarrelle Patterson DNP on Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) wrapped up their second day of practice on Thursday as the team prepares for an NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in Week 15.
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was given the day off for rest, while two other players were absent on Thursday. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was held out due to an illness and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga did not participate due to a knee injury.
Check out the Falcons’ Week 15 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
KhaDarel Hodge
Illness
–
DNP
