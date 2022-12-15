Falcons injury report: RB Cordarrelle Patterson DNP on Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) wrapped up their second day of practice on Thursday as the team prepares for an NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in Week 15.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was given the day off for rest, while two other players were absent on Thursday. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was held out due to an illness and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga did not participate due to a knee injury.

Check out the Falcons’ Week 15 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP KhaDarel Hodge Illness – DNP

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire