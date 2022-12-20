Falcons injury report: OL Chuma Edoga limited on Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) began practice a day early this week as the team prepares for Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens (9-5).

Running back Caleb Huntley was officially placed on the injured reserve list and the Falcons signed linebacker David Anenih to the 53-man roster.

On the bright side, defensive coordinator Dean Pees returned to the practice field on Tuesday. Pees, who was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a player collided with him during pregame warmups, will reassume his defensive play-calling duties.

Falcons DC Dean Pees is back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/KrycBMHnob — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 20, 2022

Atlanta is relatively healthy otherwise, listing just one player on Tuesday’s injury report. Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was limited after being held out in Week 15 due to a knee injury.

Player Injury Tues Wed Thu Status OL Chuma Edoga Knee LP

As for the Baltimore Ravens, they had a much longer injury report. Eight players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins, were held out of Tuesday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

#Ravens practice report (Tuesday) There were 8 players absent from media viewing: QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

DE Calais Campbell (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (calf)

RB J.K. Dobbins

OT Ronnie Stanley

G Kevin Zeitler

OT Morgan Moses

OLB Justin Houston — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire