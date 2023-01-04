Falcons injury report: LG Elijah Wilkinson returns Wednesday
The Atlanta Falcons returned to practice on Wednesday to begin preparation for Sunday’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) ended up making his return, despite head coach Arthur Smith saying he would not practice earlier in the afternoon. Wilkinson was limited on the injury report, along with tight end Feleipe Franks, who is recovering from a concussion.
Running back Avery Williams (foot) was a full participant and Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) did not participate on Wednesday. Check out the team’s full injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
DNP
Elijah Wilkinson
Calf
LP
Feleipe Franks
Concussion
LP
Avery Williams
Foot
FP
