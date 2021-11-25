Falcons injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins on track to play in Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons completed their second day of practice on Thanksgiving afternoon and it has now been a full week since the team was shut out by the New England Patriots in Week 11. Fortunately, the Falcons have the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule this weekend, which presents a chance for Atlanta to end its current two-game skid and get back in the NFC playoff hunt.

Let’s check out the team’s Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

Did Not Participate: 2 players

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CB Kendall Sheffield – DNP

DL Jonathan Bullard – DNP

Just like on Wednesday, the Falcons were without both cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle). Neither player is likely to play on Sunday against the Jaguars, which hurts an Atlanta team that was already short on depth. However, things could definitely be a lot worse.

Limited: 1 player

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson – LP

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has missed the last game and a half but the offense has missed him more. Atlanta has managed just three points over the last two weeks, and bottomed out in Week 11 when the team was defeated 25-0 by the Patriots. Patterson has 776 total yards this season with seven touchdowns. If he can play, it could be the difference in the game.

Full Participation: 1 player

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

S Jaylinn Hawkins – FP

Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) missed the team’s previous two matchups just as the second-year safety was starting to play really well. After practicing in full on both Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like Hawkins could return to the field on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Pitts, Koo on track for Pro Bowl

Kyle Pitts leads all NFC tight ends with 63,948 Pro Bowl votes, and is one of just two offensive rookies leading their position https://t.co/JOkrzpJ4uf — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 25, 2021

The Falcons aren’t having a great year, but both kicker Younghoe Koo and tight end Kyle Pitts lead the NFC in votes at their respective positions. It’s still early, so you have time to help other worthy players, including Grady Jarrett and Cordarrelle Patterson, get in.

Story continues

Falcons Week 12 depth chart: Lee Smith in starting lineup

Falcons Week 12 depth chart: Lee Smith replaces Hayden Hurst https://t.co/N0EqSSDjnm — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 23, 2021

There were no major changes on this week’s depth chart, however, the team updated a few positions with injury replacements. This included tight end Lee smith taking over for injured Hayden Hurst in the starting lineup. At linebacker, Emmanuel Ellerbee replaced Daren Bates, who is also on the injured reserve list.

1

1