Falcons injury report: Jalen Dalton out, 5 limited on Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Thursday afternoon as they continue to prepare for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Six players were listed on the team’s injury report, but only defensive lineman Jalen Dalton sat out. Dalton was limited at Wednesday’s practice, so he’s trending in the wrong direction.
Five others, including RB Cordarrelle Patterson, were limited. Fortunately, the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was not injured, and was just getting some extra rest.
Atlanta also waived WR Bryan Edwards and signed Frank Darby to the 53-man roster. Check out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Arnold Ebiketie
Arm
LP
LP
Caleb Huntley
Ankle
LP
LP
Chuma Edoga
Knee
LP
LP
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
LP
Feleipe Franks
Calf
LP
LP
Jalen Dalton
Toe
LP
DNP
