Falcons injury report: Jalen Dalton out, 5 limited on Thursday

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Thursday afternoon as they continue to prepare for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Six players were listed on the team’s injury report, but only defensive lineman Jalen Dalton sat out. Dalton was limited at Wednesday’s practice, so he’s trending in the wrong direction.

Five others, including RB Cordarrelle Patterson, were limited. Fortunately, the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was not injured, and was just getting some extra rest.

Atlanta also waived WR Bryan Edwards and signed Frank Darby to the 53-man roster. Check out the Falcons’ Thursday injury report below.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Arnold Ebiketie

Arm

LP

LP

Caleb Huntley

Ankle

LP

LP

Chuma Edoga

Knee

LP

LP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

 –

LP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

LP

LP

Jalen Dalton

Toe

LP

DNP

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire