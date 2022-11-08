Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, 2 others DNP on Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons released their second injury report of the week on Tuesday, but this time, the team actually practiced. Three players, including cornerback A.J. Terrell, did not participate.

Terrell has missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Erik Harris (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) round out Atlanta’s Tuesday injury report.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Erik Harris

Foot

DNP

DNP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

DNP

