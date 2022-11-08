Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, 2 others DNP on Tuesday
The Atlanta Falcons released their second injury report of the week on Tuesday, but this time, the team actually practiced. Three players, including cornerback A.J. Terrell, did not participate.
Terrell has missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the team’s Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Erik Harris (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) round out Atlanta’s Tuesday injury report.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Erik Harris
Foot
DNP
DNP
Feleipe Franks
Calf
DNP
DNP
Related
Falcons sign safety Jovante Moffatt, place Matt Hennessy on IR
A.J. Terrell among 4 Falcons out on simulated injury report
Falcons open as 2.5-point favorites over Panthers in Week 10
Falcons rule out Matt Hennessy for Thursday's game in Carolina
PFF: Which 20 Falcons earned the highest grades in Week 9?