Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris OUT vs. Panthers

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Erik Harris and tight end Feleipe Franks for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

All three players missed practice this week. It will be the third straight game Terrell is inactive due to a severe hamstring injury he suffered in the first half against the Bengals in Week 7.

Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite over Carolina for Thursday’s NFC South showdown. Check out the Falcons’ full Week 10 injury report below.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tues

Wed

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Erik Harris

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

