Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris OUT vs. Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Erik Harris and tight end Feleipe Franks for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
All three players missed practice this week. It will be the third straight game Terrell is inactive due to a severe hamstring injury he suffered in the first half against the Bengals in Week 7.
Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite over Carolina for Thursday’s NFC South showdown. Check out the Falcons’ full Week 10 injury report below.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tues
Wed
Status
A.J. Terrell
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Erik Harris
Foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Feleipe Franks
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
