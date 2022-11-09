Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris OUT vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Erik Harris and tight end Feleipe Franks for their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

All three players missed practice this week. It will be the third straight game Terrell is inactive due to a severe hamstring injury he suffered in the first half against the Bengals in Week 7.

Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite over Carolina for Thursday’s NFC South showdown. Check out the Falcons’ full Week 10 injury report below.

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status A.J. Terrell Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Erik Harris Foot DNP DNP DNP Out Feleipe Franks Calf DNP DNP DNP Out

List

Falcons midseason report card: Grades for each position

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire