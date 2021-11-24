Falcons injury report: Hawkins returns, Patterson limited

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a short week but didn’t exactly enjoy their long weekend after losing one of the ugliest games of the season on national television. At practice on Wednesday, the Falcons saw Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins return to the field.

Patterson’s absence undoubtedly played a role in Atlanta being shut out by New England on Thursday night. While it was good to see him back out there, he was still listed as limited on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Did Not Participate: 2 players listed

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle) were the only two players to not participate on Wednesday. Bullard and Sheffield both sat out of the team’s Week 11 loss to the Patriots. Sheffield hasn’t had much of a role this season, but Bullard is a starting defensive end. The defense actually put together a pretty respectable performance despite Thursday’s 25-point loss, so hopefully the team can get by without them again if necessary.

Limited Participation: 1 player listed

Clearly, the Falcons need running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) back as the offense has gone ice cold since he left in the first half against the Cowboys. On Wednesday, Patterson was out there but the team listed him as limited on the injury report. This would be promising if he hadn’t practiced all three days last week only to be ruled out as a game-time decision.

Full Participation: 1 player listed

Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) has played well as the team’s third safety this season, however, he missed last week’s game against New England. Hawkins was listed as a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, which bodes well for his chances of playing against the Jaguars in Week 12.

Jags updates: Tufele eligible to return

