Falcons injury report: Deion Jones returns, Sharpe out again

Matt Urben
·1 min read
After sitting out Wednesday, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice on Thursday. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson got another bad break as he was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, was a late scratch for last week’s game in San Francisco due to an illness. Relative to the rest of the NFL, the Falcons are actually in great shape in terms of avoiding the massive COVID outbreak around the league.

Here’s a look at the team’s latest injury report following Thursday’s practice.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Avery Williams

Groin

LP

Chris Lindstrom

Personal

DNP

FP

C. Patterson

Rest

DNP

Deion Jones

Illness

DNP

FP

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Tajae Sharpe

Foot

DNP

DNP

Tyeler Davison

Illness

DNP

DNP

