Falcons injury report: Deion Jones returns, Sharpe out again
After sitting out Wednesday, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice on Thursday. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson got another bad break as he was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
We have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2021
Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, was a late scratch for last week’s game in San Francisco due to an illness. Relative to the rest of the NFL, the Falcons are actually in great shape in terms of avoiding the massive COVID outbreak around the league.
Here’s a look at the team’s latest injury report following Thursday’s practice.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Avery Williams
Groin
–
LP
Chris Lindstrom
Personal
DNP
FP
C. Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
Deion Jones
Illness
DNP
FP
Lee Smith
Rest
–
DNP
Tajae Sharpe
Foot
DNP
DNP
Tyeler Davison
Illness
DNP
DNP
