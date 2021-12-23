Falcons injury report: Deion Jones returns, Sharpe out again

After sitting out Wednesday, Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice on Thursday. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson got another bad break as he was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2021

Davidson, a second-round pick in 2020, was a late scratch for last week’s game in San Francisco due to an illness. Relative to the rest of the NFL, the Falcons are actually in great shape in terms of avoiding the massive COVID outbreak around the league.

Here’s a look at the team’s latest injury report following Thursday’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Avery Williams Groin – LP Chris Lindstrom Personal DNP FP C. Patterson Rest – DNP Deion Jones Illness DNP FP Lee Smith Rest – DNP Tajae Sharpe Foot DNP DNP Tyeler Davison Illness DNP DNP

