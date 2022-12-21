Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson DNP, Chuma Edoga limited
The Atlanta Falcons practiced without running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) on Wednesday, but the team is in good shape heading into Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was limited for the second day in a row. Edoga, who missed last week’s game against the Saints due a knee injury, was the only other player on the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report.
Player
Injury
Tues
Wed
Thur
Status
RB C. Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
OL C. Edoga
Knee
LP
LP
As for the Ravens, they practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell for the second straight day on Wednesday.
If Jackson can’t play on Saturday, Atlanta would be getting a huge break as the team tries to stay alive in the NFC South race.
Related
Falcons still alive in NFC South with 3 games remaining
Falcons injury report: OL Chuma Edoga limited on Tuesday
Falcons sign LB David Anenih, place Caleb Huntley on IR