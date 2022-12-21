Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson DNP, Chuma Edoga limited

The Atlanta Falcons practiced without running back Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) on Wednesday, but the team is in good shape heading into Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was limited for the second day in a row. Edoga, who missed last week’s game against the Saints due a knee injury, was the only other player on the Falcons’ Wednesday injury report.

Player Injury Tues Wed Thur Status RB C. Patterson Rest – DNP OL C. Edoga Knee LP LP

As for the Ravens, they practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell for the second straight day on Wednesday.

If Jackson can’t play on Saturday, Atlanta would be getting a huge break as the team tries to stay alive in the NFC South race.

