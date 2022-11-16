Falcons injury report: CB A.J. Terrell returns to practice

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell made his return to practice on Wednesday after missing the team’s three previous games due to a hamstring injury.

Terrell was a limited participant but said, “it’s up in the air,” when asked if he’ll play this weekend against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

The Falcons listed two other players on their first Week 11 injury report. Tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) did not participate and safety Erik Harris (foot) was limited.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

A.J. Terrell

Hamstring

LP

Erik Harris

Foot

LP

Feleipe Franks

Calf

DNP

