Falcons injury report: Calais Campbell out, Patterson limited
The Atlanta Falcons got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Josh Ali were both listed as limited on the team’s first injury report of Week 4.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) did not participate. Check out the full practice report from Wednesday below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Cordarrelle Patterson
Thigh
LP
Josh Ali
Ankle
LP
Calais Campbell
Rest
DNP
The Falcons also signed linebacker Andre Smith to the 53-man roster off of their practice squad, releasing veteran offensive lineman Isaiah Prince. The team added wide receiver Chris Blair to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
Check out the team’s updated 53-man roster, practice squad and depth chart heading into Sunday’s game in London.
