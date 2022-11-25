Falcons injury report: 4 players questionable for Sunday’s game

On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons released their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Four players have been listed as questionable, while one is doubtful going into Week 12.

Defensive lineman Jalen Dalton is unlikely to play after missing all three days of practice this week. Running back Caleb Huntley, TE Feleipe Franks, OLB Arnold Ebiketie and OL Chuma Edoga are all questionable.

Huntley has been a quality No. 3 running back for Atlanta this season and Ebikeitie continues to make plays in a rotational role. Edoga made his first start of the season in Week 11 as the team deals with injuries at left guard.

As for Franks, despite his limited production this season, the Falcons need all the help they can get at the tight end after placing Kyle Pitts on injured reserve. Check out Atlanta’s full Week 12 injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Arnold Ebiketie Arm LP LP LP Questionable Caleb Huntley Ankle LP LP LP Questionable Chuma Edoga Knee LP LP LP Questionable Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – LP – Feleipe Franks Calf LP LP LP Questionable Jalen Dalton Toe LP DNP LP Doubtful

Related

Chase Young looks to make season debut vs. Falcons in Week 12 Falcons sign two players to 16-man practice squad Falcons sign WR Frank Darby to 53-man roster Falcons injury report: Jalen Dalton out, 5 limited on Thursday Falcons waive WR Bryan Edwards, sign Frank Darby 25 offensive prospects the Falcons could target in 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire