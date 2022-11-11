Falcons inactives list: Jake Matthews WILL play vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 10 inactives list and left tackle Jake Matthews is set to play in tonight’s game after traveling home for the birth of his son earlier this afternoon.

Matthews was flown back on Arthur Blank’s private plane just in time to join the Falcons for their divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Atlanta has ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris and five other players for tonight’s game.

TE Feleipe Franks

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

S Erik Harris

Jun 14, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive back Erik Harris (23) shown on the field during Minicamp at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB A.J. Terrell

Oct 16, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) returns a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Nate Landman

Aug 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nathan Landman (55) reacts after a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jonotthan Harrison

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

TE Anthony Firkser

May 26, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL Matt Dickerson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: Abdullah Anderson #98 of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Dickerson #91 of the Atlanta Falcons tackle Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire