Falcons' inability to stop 49ers' George Kittle perfectly summed up by photo

To take down the beast that is 49ers tight end George Kittle, you might need a village.

Or, perhaps, eight to 10 Atlanta Falcons players.

A photo shared on social media perfectly portrayed the threat that the 6-foot-4, 250-pound All-Pro presents to anyone who dares to get in his way.

On second-and-11 in the third quarter of the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Falcons at Levi’s Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kittle to pick up a third down conversion on a gain of 13 yards.

And it’s probably safe to assume the gain could’ve been even more yards for Kittle if Atlanta didn’t send nearly all its players on the field to bring him down.

Of course, this isn’t new to Kittle.

The entire league is aware of The People’s Tight End and the absolute monster he becomes once he steps on the field.

Just last week, a similar scenario occurred once Kittle touched the ball during the 49ers’ 26-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The photo really speaks for itself.

GEORGE KITTLE WANTS ALL OF THE SMOKE pic.twitter.com/g5KO5inVbr — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) December 19, 2021

Retired 49ers offensive tackle and NBC Sports Bay Area Analyst Joe Staley said after Sunday’s game that Kittle takes pride in not being taken down easily.

It takes an army to bring Kittle down ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/XOeBXjjrOT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 20, 2021

If the heavy defensive coverage feels familiar for Bay Area sports fans -- it is.

Warriors’ star Steph Curry knows how Kittle feels.

Even though no one’s running to tackle Steph, defenders fear both athletes' offensive game.

This is the best one. pic.twitter.com/n2QQ0ffjFK — LOLKNBR (@LOLKNBR) December 20, 2021

And if it takes multiple defenders to try to stop you, you must be doing something right.

