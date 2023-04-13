Falcons hosting QB Will Levis on top-30 visit

Will Levis is arguably the biggest wildcard going into the 2023 NFL draft. The Kentucky QB prospect is considered a first-round lock, however, nobody seems to agree on where he will be selected. The uncertainty surrounding Levis has prompted several teams outside of the top five to do their homework on the Wildcats signal-caller.

One of those teams is the Atlanta Falcons, who hold the No. 8 pick in the draft. Atlanta is currently hosting Levis on a top-30 draft visit, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday.

From NFL Now: Will Levis is with the #Falcons today, while Anthony Richardson just wrapped up a #Colts visit. How it all breaks down… pic.twitter.com/hqwzBjGoV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023

The Falcons have verbally committed to Desmond Ridder, but they are doing their due diligence in case Levis is still available at pick No. 8.

So, would the team actually draft the Kentucky QB? That’s definitely up for debate, and some will claim this visit is nothing more than a smokescreen to encourage trade offers.

Ultimately, if Levis is available and the Falcons feel like he’s the best player on the board, I don’t think they would hesitate to pull the trigger. Pro Football Focus has Levis rated as the fourth overall prospect on their big board, ahead of quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

PFF’s opinion of Levis is not shared by many other draft analysts, though. Some don’t feel he’s even worthy of a first-round selection.

Levis has shown the ability to make some unbelievable throws, but his decision making and lack of accuracy has divided many NFL scouts. Last season, Levis threw for 2,416 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Kentucky.

Do you think the Falcons should pull the trigger on Levis if he’s there at pick No. 8? Vote in our latest fan poll below!

