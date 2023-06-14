Falcons hosting 7 tryout players for mandatory minicamp
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but they did so without four players. Tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley, punt returner Avery Williams and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman won’t be in attendence this week.
Atlanta isn’t short on bodies, though. The team invited seven tryout players to join the rest of the 90-man roster. Here’s a look at the seven players trying out at Falcons minicamp.
DL Albert Huggins
CB Bless Austin
DL Caeveon Patton
WR Chris Blair
OL D'Marcus Hayes
K Matthew Trickett
TE Michael Jacobson
