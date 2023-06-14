Falcons hosting 7 tryout players for mandatory minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but they did so without four players. Tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Caleb Huntley, punt returner Avery Williams and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman won’t be in attendence this week.

Atlanta isn’t short on bodies, though. The team invited seven tryout players to join the rest of the 90-man roster. Here’s a look at the seven players trying out at Falcons minicamp.

DL Albert Huggins

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CB Bless Austin

(Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

DL Caeveon Patton

WR Chris Blair

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

OL D'Marcus Hayes

K Matthew Trickett

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

TE Michael Jacobson

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire