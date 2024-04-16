Falcons host South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler on top-30 draft visit

Without an established quarterback in place, the Atlanta Falcons missed the playoffs yet again in 2023. After bringing in head coach Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith, the team signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to replace Desmond Ridder on the opening day of free agency.

Despite signing Cousins, the Falcons could still add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. We don’t expect the team to go after a QB on Day 1, however, Atlanta may target one of the many mid-round QB prospects in this year’s class.

One of those potential targets is South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. The Falcons hosted Rattler on a top-30 draft visit, according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler:

The Atlanta Falcons hosted South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler for a 30 visit, source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 16, 2024

Rattler passed for 3,812 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Gamecocks last season. Before signing Cousins, the Falcons said they wanted a quarterback who was an elite processor and Rattler fits the bill.

Once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Rattler lost his starting job at Oklahoma to Caleb Williams. After transferring to South Carolina, Rattler seemed to regain his confidence over the last two seasons.

The Falcons also reportedly met with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner, Toldeo CB Quinyon Mitchell, UCF wide receiver Javon Baker and Georgia WR Ladd McConkey.

