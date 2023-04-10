Falcons hosted Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on top-30 visit

Like the rest of the teams in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons have been busy meeting with the top prospects in the 2023 draft class. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Falcons hosted Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a top-30 draft visit.

#OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a consensus first-rounder, has already had a Top 30 visit with the #Falcons, source said. Among the many he's scheduled to visit are the #Ravens, #Texans, #Bills and #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Smith-Njigba is considered one of the top two receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class. In 2022, Smith-Njigba appeared in just three games due to a severe hamstring injury. However, he had a dominant 2021 season for the Buckeyes, finishing with 95 catches for 1,595 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Atlanta previously hosted TCU’s Quentin Johnston, another first-round wide receiver prospect, and signed free agents Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller. The Falcons will also reportedly meet with top-10 QB prospect Will Levis.

Track every prospect that the Falcons have talked to using our top-30 visits tracker.

Related

Falcons to visit with Kentucky QB Will Levis Atlanta Falcons 2023 NFL mock draft roundup 2023 NFL draft: Falcons top-30 visits tracker

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire