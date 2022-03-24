Falcons hosted free-agent OL Germain Ifedi for visit

The Atlanta Falcons hosted former Bears offensive lineman Germain Ifedi for a visit on Thursday. Ifedi, 27, was a former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2016. He has appeared in 85 games over his six-year NFL career.

The Falcons hosted free agent OL Germain Ifedi on a visit. He spent the past two seasons in Chicago with Ryan Pace, who is now in the Falcons' front office. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2022

Ifedi has started 83 games for the Seahawks and Bears. The Texas A&M standout began his career playing right guard in Seattle, then switched to right tackle for the next three seasons.

In 2020, Ifedi signed with the Bears and split reps at both tackle and guard. Then last season, he played exclusively at right tackle but missed several games with a knee injury.

Ifedi finished the year with pass-blocking grade of 70.7, and a run-blocking grade of 58.6, per Pro Football Focus.

Atlanta has Kaleb McGary under contract for 2021, but it would be wise to add some competition to the right tackle position and potentially plan for a future without the former first-round pick.

