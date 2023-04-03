Falcons to host TCU WR Quentin Johnston on pre-draft visit

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the busiest teams in free agency, spending the majority of their cap space to upgrade the defense and lock up two key offensive linemen.

While there are still some areas the team could address, Atlanta will head into the 2023 NFL draft with significantly fewer needs than the last few offseasons. So which direction will the Falcons go with the eighth overall pick?

According to a report from KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson, the team has a draft visit scheduled with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Johnston is considered by most NFL draft analysts to be the top wide receiver in the class. In 2022, he finished with 60 catches for 1,067 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

Pro Football Focus has Johnston rated as the ninth-best player in their big board. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout has the speed (4.46 40-dash time) and route-running ability to be a big-time playmaker at the NFL level.

Story continues

Atlanta drafted wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft, and the team took Kyle Pitts fourth overall in 2021. Both players look like potential stars, but the Falcons don’t have much behind these two pass-catchers.

Johnston is a real possibility at pick No. 8, and if the team is serious about building around second-year QB Desmond Ridder, it would make sense to add another weapon.

Quentin Johnston vs. Kansas last season: 14 receptions

206 yards

1 TD His talents are on display today at @TCUFootball Pro Day. 👀 @MrJohnston____ pic.twitter.com/mGIKHdxiN2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2023

Related

CBS Sports ranks Taylor Heinicke among worst QB signings 2023 NFL mock draft: Falcons land EDGE, Panthers take C.J. Stroud Falcons 2023 NFL free agency tracker Watch: Arthur Smith says Falcons discussed Lamar Jackson 10 potential WR targets for the Falcons in 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire