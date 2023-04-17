Falcons to host QB Anthony Richardson on pre-draft visit Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons are in the home stretch scouting for the 2023 NFL draft. After meeting with numerous prospects on top-30 draft visits, the team will host talented Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting.

The QB visit schedules over the next few days:

— The #Colts host Will Levis today.

— The #Panthers host Levis and CJ Stroud on Tuesday.

— The #Titans host Anthony Richardson today on a visit.

— The #Falcons host Richardson Tuesday.

— The #Ravens host Richardson Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Richardson’s size (6-4, 245 pounds), speed (4.43 40-yard dash) and incredible arm talent make him the QB with the highest upside in this year’s draft, which is saying a lot. In 2022, Richardson had 2,549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Gators, while adding 654 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

ESPN reported that the Falcons are unlikely to draft a quarterback in the top 10 unless either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud fall to them at No. 8. However, it’s hard to trust anything that is said in the final two weeks leading up to the draft.

Atlanta will also reportedly host Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter this week.

🚨UPDATE: Georgia superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter will visit the Atlanta #Falcons after he visits with Detroit, source says. The first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC honors has a Top-30 visit with the Detroit #Lions Monday, per league sources. When asked… pic.twitter.com/NQla0w4uHA — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 16, 2023

Related

Falcons lineup projection: Bud Dupree, Jeff Okudah start on defense Falcons would need 'dream scenario' to draft QB in top 10 Falcons release OLB Quinton Bell, two others Twitter reacts to Falcons signing EDGE Bud Dupree

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire