Falcons host Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, play New York Jets in London

The official schedule release for the 2021 NFL season is tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET but per usual, the league is milking it by leaking individual games throughout the day. It’s not even noon yet, and two of the Atlanta Falcons’ games have been announced.

In Week 1, the Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

🚨 We will host the Eagles in week 1 at @MBStadium! 🚨 STORY- https://t.co/nrFJCtkfrA pic.twitter.com/K7PSv5pyUo — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021

The Falcons will also be making a trip to London this season, taking on the New York Jets in Week 4. As previously announced, the game will count as a home contest for Atlanta, despite being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hey, @SpursOfficial, we’re coming for a visit! We will play the New York Jets on October 10th in London. STORY – https://t.co/dP3A7xqe7j pic.twitter.com/3TUwZUOyhy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2021

Stay tuned for the official schedule release tonight, and any more leaks that happen throughout the day.

