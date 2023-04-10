Falcons to host Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy on pre-draft visit

The 2023 NFL draft is now less than three weeks away and the Atlanta Falcons are putting the final touches on their draft board. A major part of this process includes top-30 draft visits, which the Falcons are taking full advantage of.

On Monday, the team was linked with multiple prospects, including quarterback Will Levis and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy also has a visit scheduled this week with the Falcons.

#Clemson edge Myles Murphy, who solidified his spot as a first-rounder with an impressive Pro Day, is visiting the #Jaguars today, source said. After this, he's at the #Bengals, #Texans, and #Falcons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Murphy was a popular projection to the Falcons prior to the NFL scouting combine, and he’s back on the radar after an impressive Pro Day. The Clemson standout is rated as the 23rd overall player on the Pro Football Focus big board. In 2022, Murphy racked up 21 hurries, 7 QB hits and six sacks for the Tigers.

The Falcons have already addressed the defensive end position in free agency by adding Calais Campbell, but the 36-year-old is merely a stop-gap at this point in his career. Murphy is considered a raw prospect with big-time upside if given enough time to develop.

