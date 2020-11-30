Falcons hopeful that Todd Gurley, Julio Jones will return in Week 13

The Atlanta Falcons absolutely dominated all three phases of the game during Sunday’s 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Making the victory even more impressive was the fact that they were without both WR Julio Jones and RB Todd Gurley.

Atlanta is just 4-7 this season, but the team has gone 4-2 under interim coach Raheem Morris. While the playoffs seem out of reach, the Falcons aren’t technically eliminated yet. Next up, the New Orleans Saints come to town for a revenge game after defeating Atlanta back in Week 11.

Talking to the media on Monday, Morris said the team is “hopeful” that Jones and Gurley will be out there on Sunday, per team reporter William McFadden.

Raheem Morris says the Falcons are "hopeful" to get Julio Jones and Todd Gurley back for the Saints game. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 30, 2020

If Jones can’t go, or the injury to WR Olamide Zaccheaus keeps him out for any amount of time, Morris said he has confidence in the team’s practice squad receivers to step up.

Raheem Morris says the Falcons feel good about their practice squad receivers in case they do need to flex some players up if other receivers need to miss time. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 30, 2020

Stay tuned for more injury updates throughout the week.

