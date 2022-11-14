Falcons are hopeful CB A.J. Terrell will return this week

On Monday, Falcons fans finally got an answer regarding the quarterback situation in Atlanta. Head coach Arthur Smith said Marcus Mariota will remain the starter going forward despite his recent struggles.

While several media members and fans alike have suggested the team should give rookie QB Desmond Ridder a look, Smith said he feels good about where the Falcons are at since the playoffs are still within reach.

That wasn’t the only news of the day, though. Smith said cornerback A.J. Terrell will “hopefully” make his return to practice this week, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Something that went overlooked in today's presser with Arthur Smith: Said AJ Terrell would "hopefully" be back to practice this week, but would know more on Wednesday. "He's been in here working. Hopefully, getting better." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 14, 2022

When healthy, Terrell is considered one of the NFL’s best young cornerbacks, but 2022 just hasn’t been his year. The former first-round pick has missed three consecutive games since severely injuring his hamstring in the first quarter of Atlanta’s Week 7 loss to Cincinnati.

Injuries have hindered this Falcons secondary all season. Casey Hayward signed as a free agent over the offseason, but the former Pro Bowler has been on injured reserve since suffering a shoulder injury during Week 6.

The Falcons are allowing an NFL-worst 280.1 passing yards per game this season. If Terrell returns, it will take some pressure off of Darren Hall and the rest of the team’s secondary.

