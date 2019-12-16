Falcons hope late run saves Dan Quinn’s job

Dan Quinn doesn’t know if he has a chance to save his job or not. Only Falcons owner Arthur Blank knows that, and he wasn’t talking yesterday.

But after the Falcons beat the 49ers to improve to 4-2 over the second half of the season (after a 1-7 start), Quinn said he’s grateful for the work his players are doing.

Asked by Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com if he thought players were playing for his future, Quinn said: “You’d have to ask those guys. But it’s really cool. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“It means a lot,” he said. “It means a lot to all of us. We’re all fighting for our football lives. I damn sure appreciate it.”

The last time Blank has discussed his coach’s future was two weeks ago after they beat Carolina, and Blank said: “We’ve got games left. Let’s see how this plays out.”

Safety Ricardo Allen has been in Quinn’s corner throughout, and said he hopes their post-bye play is enough to bring Quinn back.

“This shows that we’re fighters, and we’ll fight for Coach Q no matter what the situation is,” Allen said. “We didn’t start the way we wanted to. We understand we may be fighting for nothing. We may not be playing for the playoffs or anything. But we’re fighting for our names, we’re playing for who we are, we’re playing for Quinn. This may not be the year that we wanted, but we’re never going to back down. We’re fighting now.”

Whether it’s too late or not will be determined by Blank.