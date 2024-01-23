Falcons to hold second interview with Texans OC Bobby Slowik

The Atlanta Falcons are entering their second round of interviews and you can add Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to that list.

Slowik interviewed virtually with the team last week and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he’s scheduled for a second interview later this week.

#Texans OC Bobby Slowik, who impressed this season thanks to his work with potential rookie of the year CJ Stroud, has an in-person interview with the #Commanders tonight, source said. He has a second interview with the #Falcons later this week, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

Slowik was hired as the Texans offensive coordinator in 2023 after a six-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. He began as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 and worked his way up to passing-game coordinator in 2022. The former Texans play-caller also spent time as an analyst at Pro Football Focus.

The Texans have hired Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator, per @TomPelissero Congratulations to a former PFF colleague and we wish him nothing but the best 👏 pic.twitter.com/nkiJRfeyYL — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2023

The Falcons have interviewed 13 candidates for their head coach vacancy and several more in-person meetings are expected over the next week. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are among those requested for a second interview by Atlanta.

