Falcons hold onto Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson will be back in Atlanta in 2020.

The Falcons announced that they have re-signed Wreh-Wilson on Sunday. It’s a one-year contract and no financial terms have been disclosed.

Wreh-Wilson joined the Falcons in November 2016 and has now signed four one-year deals to remain with the team. He only played 12 games for the team over his first three years, but appeared in 14 games and made two starts last year.

Wreh-Wilson, who was a Titans third-round pick in 2013, had 25 tackles while playing 32 percent of the defensive snaps.

The Falcons released Desmond Trufant last week in their only other move at cornerback since the start of the new league year.

