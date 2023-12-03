Falcons hold off Jets for 13-8 road win

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC West.

Desmond Ridder threw a touchdown in the first half and the Falcons didn't allow the Jets into the end zone at all during a 13-8 win at MetLife Stadium. The victory moves the Falcons to 6-6 on the season and pushes them ahead of the Saints in the division thanks to New Orleans' loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The Jets tried to spark something offensively by replacing Tim Boyle with Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter, but he was 5-of-13 for 66 yards and the game ended on a sack by Arnold Ebiketie on a fourth down with less than a minute to play.

With the Jets now 4-8, thoughts of an Aaron Rodgers return are likely all but extinguished if being alive in the playoff race is a true consideration.

The Falcons have a lot more to play with, although they're going to need better offensive performances to finish the job. Ridder was 11-of-26 for 101 yards outside of a 20-yard touchdown to tight end MyCole Pruitt, they ran for 91 yards on 34 attempts and the Falcons punted on five of six second half possessions before kneeling out the clock.

A win is a win, though, and they'll try to remain in first place against the Buccaneers next Sunday.