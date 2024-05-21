Falcons to hold joint practices with Dolphins in Miami

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons will travel to Miami for a pair of joint training camp practices with the Dolphins. These two joint practice sessions will take place on August 6-7, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

The Falcons and Dolphins will then play each other to open the 2024 NFL preseason on August 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The #Falcons and Miami Dolphins will have joint practices in Miami on Aug. 6 and 7, per Atlanta. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 21, 2024

Atlanta will return home for its second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on August 17. Then, the Falcons will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at home to close out the preseason.

